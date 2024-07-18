Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $57.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5,172.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,069. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 61.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $6,538,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

