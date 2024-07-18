Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $496.93

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $496.93 and last traded at $493.37, with a volume of 150314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $490.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

