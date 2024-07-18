Vista Outdoor (VSTO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/18/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
