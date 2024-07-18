Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vitesse Energy worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter worth about $457,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $765.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

