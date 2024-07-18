WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of WaFd stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 952,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
