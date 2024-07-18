WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WaFd stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 952,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.