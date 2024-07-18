Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,952 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

