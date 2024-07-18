Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.28 and last traded at $98.00. 3,991,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,236,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.