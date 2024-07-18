Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $69.84. 88,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 781,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.