Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WBS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.