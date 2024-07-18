WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

WEC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

