Wedbush Boosts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $68.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $2,011,896. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,537 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

