Wedbush Comments on Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

