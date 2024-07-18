Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Celanese had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.5 %

CE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.08. 159,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Get Celanese Co alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.