Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $214.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.27. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

