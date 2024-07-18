Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

