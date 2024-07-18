Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $121,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,554,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

