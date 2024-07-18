Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 11,901 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,825,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $362,923.30.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

WEST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 212,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,764. The firm has a market cap of $887.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

