WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $102,600.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

WEX Trading Down 2.3 %

WEX stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.31. The stock had a trading volume of 272,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,465. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.