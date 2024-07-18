William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 90,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 845,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

