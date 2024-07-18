William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,294 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 363,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTO shares. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

