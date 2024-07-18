William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 297,300 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $34,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

