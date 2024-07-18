William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 6,883 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.52% of Ryerson worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

