William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 817,762 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ADTRAN worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

