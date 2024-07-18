William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. 960,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,866. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

