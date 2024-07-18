William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,343 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Calix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Calix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,233,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 159,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

