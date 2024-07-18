William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,167 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $31,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $858,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 212.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

