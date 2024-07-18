William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

