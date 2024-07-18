William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Diodes worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diodes Stock Down 3.1 %
DIOD stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.04.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
