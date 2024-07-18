William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Diodes worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Down 3.1 %

DIOD stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.