William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Conduent worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Conduent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 702,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

