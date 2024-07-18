William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

