William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. 421,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

