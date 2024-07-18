William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $99,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of META traded down $27.80 on Wednesday, hitting $461.99. 27,738,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,250,618. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.50.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.