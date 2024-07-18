William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.60% of Dril-Quip worth $27,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 353,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

