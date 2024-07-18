William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of WNS worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

WNS Stock Down 5.1 %

WNS opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.