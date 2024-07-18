William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,029 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vertex worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $12,043,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

