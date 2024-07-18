William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 28,089 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.29% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $37,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.