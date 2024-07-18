William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 349,716 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,716 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Verra Mobility worth $85,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

VRRM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 1,104,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

