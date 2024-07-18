William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. 1,429,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,701. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

