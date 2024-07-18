Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Stock Down 3.1 %

Winmark stock opened at $409.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average is $363.41. Winmark has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

