WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.75. 202,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 9,014.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

