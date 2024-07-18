WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.53

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

