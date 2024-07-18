WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.59

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.59, with a volume of 5720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Further Reading

