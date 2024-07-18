WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.47). 379,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 253,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Specifically, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £92,820 ($120,373.49). Company insiders own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.78.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

