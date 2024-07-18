Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Legacy Trust grew its position in Chewy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 125.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

