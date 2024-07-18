WP Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 224.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,006. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

