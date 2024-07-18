Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $76.86 million and $25.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 144,670,171 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,293,090.49362138. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54522713 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $22,078,476.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

