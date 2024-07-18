Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 30,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 35,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Yunji Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading

