Zacks Research Comments on Hexcel Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 121,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 259.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 383.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.