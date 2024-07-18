Zacks Research Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

