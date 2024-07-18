Zacks Research Weighs in on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

